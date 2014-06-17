FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elite U.S. team to question captured Benghazi suspect: U.S. official
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 17, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

Elite U.S. team to question captured Benghazi suspect: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An elite American interrogation team will question a suspected ringleader of the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya following his capture by U.S. special operations forces on Sunday, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not say whether members of the U.S. High Value Detainee Interrogation Group were already in place to question Ahmed Abu Khatallah, who Reuters has reported is being held aboard a ship.

The inter-agency unit was created in 2009 and is housed in the FBI’s National Security Branch. The group specializes in garnering information from suspects to prevent planned terror attacks.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.