Elite U.S. team to question captured Benghazi suspect: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An elite American interrogation team will question a suspected ringleader of the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya following his capture by U.S. special operations forces on Sunday, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not say whether members of the U.S. High Value Detainee Interrogation Group were already in place to question Ahmed Abu Khatallah, who Reuters has reported is being held aboard a ship.

The inter-agency unit was created in 2009 and is housed in the FBI’s National Security Branch. The group specializes in garnering information from suspects to prevent planned terror attacks.