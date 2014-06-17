FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Benghazi suspect Khatallah to be tried in the U.S. court system, not Guantanamo
June 17, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Benghazi suspect Khatallah to be tried in the U.S. court system, not Guantanamo

Julia Edwards

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The suspect in the 2012 attacks on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, who was captured over the weekend, will be tried in U.S. courts, U.S. officials told Reuters.

The decision to do so is in line with President Barack Obama’s policy of bringing suspected militants caught abroad through the U.S. justice system rather than trying them in the military tribunal system at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Ahmed Abu Khatallah was captured by U.S. military forces on Sunday and is currently being held in a secure location outside of Libya, according to a statement from Pentagon Press Secretary Rear Admiral John Kirby.

Reporting by Julia Edwards and Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech

