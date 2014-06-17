FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says captured Benghazi suspect is on way to the U.S.
#U.S.
June 17, 2014 / 6:13 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says captured Benghazi suspect is on way to the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that Ahmed Abu Khatallah, the suspected ringleader of the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, was being transported to the United States after his capture on Sunday.

“He is now being transported back to the United States. I say that first of all because we continue to think about and pray for the families of those who were killed during that terrible attack,” Obama said during an event in Pennsylvania.

“But more importantly ... for us to send a message to the world that when Americans are attacked, no matter how long it takes, we will find those responsible and we will bring them to justice.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton in Pittsburgh, Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

