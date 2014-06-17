U.S. holding captured Benghazi suspect on a ship: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ahmed Abu Khatallah, a key suspect in a 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, is being held on a U.S. ship following his capture over the weekend by U.S. special operations forces, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the suspect was apprehended on the outskirts of Benghazi in a secret operation. He will be brought to the United States, the official added.