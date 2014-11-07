FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama nominates his adviser Tony Blinken as Deputy Secretary of State
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 7, 2014 / 10:38 PM / 3 years ago

Obama nominates his adviser Tony Blinken as Deputy Secretary of State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Tony Blinken speaks on Syria at the White House in Washington, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday he would nominate Tony Blinken, his deputy national security adviser, to the No. 2 job at the State Department - the deputy secretary of state, the White House said.

Blinken has worked on national security issues at the White House since 2009, initially advising Vice President Joe Biden. He previously worked for the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and in the Clinton White House.

The position requires confirmation by the Senate.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.