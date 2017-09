U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday said President Barack Obama must “get serious” about a strategy to defeat Islamic State militants before Congress would consider approving a new military force authorization.

Boehner also said he thought Obama’s recent request would confer less authority than under previous authorizations and that was not a good strategy.