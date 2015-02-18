Factbox: Jeb Bush seeks tips from wide cast of foreign policy experts

(Reuters) - Republican Jeb Bush is looking for national security advice from a large cast of experts whose views range from pragmatic to hawkish as he seeks the party’s 2016 presidential nomination, according to a list given to Reuters by an aide.

Many of the advisers are former members of the administration headed by his brother George W. Bush, who was president from 2001-2009, but Jeb Bush, a front-runner in the race, is stressing that he is “my own man.”

Here is the list of diplomatic and national security veterans Bush says he will consult:

JAMES BAKER - Former secretary of state under George H.W. Bush, and chief of staff to Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Currently a partner at the law firm Baker Botts.

MICHAEL CHERTOFF - Secretary of homeland security under George W. Bush. Cofounded the risk management and consulting firm the Chertoff Group.

LINCOLN DIAZ-BALART - Former longtime Republican representative from Florida who served on the House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee. He is currently head of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute.

PAULA DOBRIANSKY - Former State Department official and special envoy to Northern Ireland. Now at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

PORTER GOSS - Former Republican representative from Florida and head of the Central Intelligence Agency under George W. Bush.

STEPHEN HADLEY - National security adviser to George W. Bush. Now partner in the consulting firm Rice, Hadley and Gates with two other former Bush administration officials, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

JOHN HANNAH - Adviser to former Vice President Dick Cheney, including on national security issues. Now with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

MICHAEL HAYDEN - Ex-director of the National Security Agency and CIA head under George W. Bush. Now a principal at the Chertoff Group on cybersecurity and other intelligence issues.

KENNETH JUSTER - Former official at the departments of state and commerce. Now a partner at the investment firm Warburg Pincus.

MICHAEL MUKASEY - Attorney general under George W. Bush. Now a partner at the law firm Debevoise and Plimpton.

ROBERT NATTER - U.S. Navy admiral who was commander of U.S. Atlantic Fleet/Fleet Forces Command. Currently president of RJ Natter and Associates, a consulting group.

JOHN NEGROPONTE - First U.S. director of national intelligence under George W. Bush, whom he also served as ambassador to the United Nations and ambassador to Iraq in 2004/5. Now with consulting firm McClarty Associates.

ROGER NORIEGA - Former State Department official and ambassador to the Organization of American States. Visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute think tank.

MEGHAN O‘SULLIVAN - Adviser to George W. Bush on Iraq and Afghanistan; also advised 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Now at Harvard University’s school of government.

PIERRE-RICHARD PROSPER - Former assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting drug cartels; named by George W. Bush as U.S. ambassador at large for war crimes. Now a partner at law firm Arent Fox.

OTTO REICH - U.S. ambassador to Venezuela under Ronald Reagan and special envoy under George W. Bush. Currently head of consulting firm Otto Reich Associates.

TOM RIDGE - Former U.S. representative, Pennsylvania governor and first secretary of homeland security after the department’s creation under George W. Bush.

GEORGE SHULTZ - Secretary of state under Ronald Reagan; also former treasury secretary and director of the Office of Management and Budget. Now a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution.

KRISTEN SILVERBERG - Former State Department and White House official, and U.S. ambassador to the European Union under George W. Bush. Now on the advisory board to America Abroad Media.

PAUL WOLFOWITZ - Deputy secretary of defense under George W. Bush, who later nominated him to lead the World Bank. Now a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.

ROBERT ZOELLICK - U.S. Trade Representative and president of the World Bank under George W. Bush. Now a senior fellow at Harvard University’s government school.