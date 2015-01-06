FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Jeb Bush to launch PAC before 2016 presidential contest
January 6, 2015 / 3:29 PM / 3 years ago

Republican Jeb Bush to launch PAC before 2016 presidential contest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush addresses the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Jeb Bush will launch a political action committee on Tuesday that allows him to raise money for political activities as he considers a run for his party’s 2016 presidential nomination.

The former Florida governor intends to file paperwork for the PAC, called “The Right to Rise,” on Tuesday, according to his spokeswoman Kristy Campbell.

The move, which was expected, allows Bush to talk to donors formally before a fundraiser on Wednesday in Greenwich, Conn. It also puts pressure on other potential 2016 Republican presidential candidates who are aligned with major party donors.

Bush, 61, said on Dec. 16 he was actively exploring a run for the U.S. presidency in 2016 and would establish a political action committee in January.

The son of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and the brother of former President George W. Bush, Jeb Bush served as Florida governor from January 1999 until January 2007.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish

