Republican Jeb Bush says eager for Netanyahu speech to Congress
February 18, 2015 / 6:24 PM / 3 years ago

Republican Jeb Bush says eager for Netanyahu speech to Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Jeb Bush, a possible contender in the 2016 presidential contest, said on Wednesday that he is eager to hear a controversial speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the U.S. Congress next month.

Bush, a former Florida governor, said he was surprised by the White House’s reaction to the planned speech, organized by congressional Republicans. President Barack Obama has said he will not meet with the foreign leader to avoid the appearance of interfering in Israel’s national elections on March 17.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey

