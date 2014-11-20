FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
November 20, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Late vote tally shows California Democrat Bera re-elected to Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO Calif. (Reuters) - California Democratic Congressman Ami Bera inched ahead of his Republican opponent in late vote-counting on Thursday, more than two weeks after the Nov. 4 midterm elections.

Putting an end to one of the most expensive and contentious races of the year, Bera was leading Republican Doug Ose by 1,432 votes in the Sacramento County race with nearly all votes counted, according to data posted online by the California Secretary of State on Wednesday.

Bera said on his website that he looked forward to returning to Washington for another term representing several Sacramento suburbs.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler

