New Jersey's storm recovery chief steps down, replaced by deputy
#U.S.
July 8, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

New Jersey's storm recovery chief steps down, replaced by deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The director of New Jersey’s response to superstorm Sandy stepped down on Tuesday, almost two years after the storm tore through the state, and was replaced by his deputy, Governor Chris Christie’s office said.

Marc Ferzan, who was appointed in the early days of the recovery in 2012, has been criticized for delays in doling out recovery money.

In a statement, Christie said that Ferzan served with “great professionalism, effectiveness and with the needs of Sandy survivors always in the front of his mind.”

Ferzan’s replacement, Terrence Brody, has served as the deputy executive director of the Governor’s Office of Recovery and Rebuilding since its creation. He previously served as chief of staff to the state attorney general.

The governor’s office said that Ferzan is departing to “support a career opportunity for his wife” and will teach at the University of Virginia’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Bill Trott

