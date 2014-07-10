FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Christie-led U.S. governors group raises $26.6 million in second quarter
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 10, 2014 / 4:07 AM / 3 years ago

Christie-led U.S. governors group raises $26.6 million in second quarter

Gabriel Debenedetti

2 Min Read

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks during the second day of the 5th annual Faith & Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" Policy Conference in Washington, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican Governors Association, a group led by possible presidential hopeful Chris Christie, will announce Thursday that it raised $26.6 million in the second quarter of 2014.

The large haul - the group’s biggest-ever second quarter number - means that embattled New Jersey Governor Christie has maintained his fundraising prowess while facing national scrutiny for his role in the “Bridgegate” scandal.

Christie has brought in $60 million since taking the helm of the group in November 2013, a signal to backers of his possible White House bid that he may be capable of raising the considerable funds required to run a national campaign despite the scandal.

The group, which is dedicated to helping elect Republican governors in the 36 ongoing governors’ races, will also announce it has $70.3 million cash on hand.

“The RGA has never been in such a strong financial position,” Christie says in the press release.

Four years ago, the RGA had $40 million in cash on hand, raising $19 million in the second quarter. At the time it was led by then-Mississippi governor Haley Barbour, another famously effective fundraiser.

Christie was widely considered the Republicans’ best shot at reclaiming the White House when he easily won re-election in Democratic-leaning New Jersey in 2013. But the January news that his aides allegedly orchestrated a traffic jam for political payback hit his national standing.

Still, Christie has been raising money for and appearing with governors across the country.

Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.