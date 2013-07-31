Clinton-Biden breakfast has Washington scrambling for clues

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) listens to U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden during a luncheon for China's Vice President Xi Jinping at the State Department in Washington February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s breakfast with Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday was so far under the radar that it was not known whether they discussed the elephant in the room: Whether they will run against each other for president in 2016.

Unlike Clinton’s lunch meeting with President Barack Obama on Monday, there were no details on what appeared to have been a largely social meeting over breakfast at Biden’s residence.

The only fact that emerged was the menu. An aide said the two dined on scrambled eggs with roasted tomatoes and avocado, turkey bacon, fresh-cut fruit and multi-grain toast.

Biden has tossed out the possibility of wanting to seek the Democratic presidential nomination in the race to succeed Obama in 2016. Clinton, wife of former President Bill Clinton, has not ruled out a run but insiders say she is far from decided about it.

Many Democrats in Washington doubt Biden will run if Clinton decides she wants to seek the nomination.