U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (C) returns to his office after a visit to the House floor for procedural votes for legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security at the Capitol in Washington, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday called on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to turn over her personal email server to a neutral third party to decide which of her emails are personal and which are public record.

“I think this is the fairest way to make sure that we have all the facts that belong to the public,” Boehner told reporters at a news conference.