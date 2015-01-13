FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top White House adviser Podesta joining Clinton campaign: WSJ
January 13, 2015 / 9:44 PM / 3 years ago

Top White House adviser Podesta joining Clinton campaign: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Podesta, president and chief executive officer of the Center for American Progress, attends the National Italian American Foundation Gala in Washington October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top White House adviser John Podesta will take a senior advisory role in Hillary Clinton’s prospective presidential bid after he leaves the Obama administration in February, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The precise role Podesta would play in a Clinton campaign is unclear, the Journal reported. People familiar with discussions said he likely would be campaign chairman, should she decide to run, the paper said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney

