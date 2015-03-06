FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State Department reviewing if Hillary Clinton's emails broke rules: Washington Post
March 6, 2015 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

State Department reviewing if Hillary Clinton's emails broke rules: Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya, in this October 18, 2011, file photo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has begun a review of whether Hillary Clinton’s use of personal email for work while she was secretary of state violated policies aimed at protecting sensitive information, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The Post quoted a senior department official as saying Clinton’s use of personal email was not an automatic breach of the rules. But the official added the department would examine if Clinton’s emails included sensitive material and, if so, whether required security protocols were in place.

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh

