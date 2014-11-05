Republican Cory Gardner wins U.S. Senate seat in Colorado: Fox

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Cory Gardner has unseated Democratic Senator Mark Udall in Colorado, a swing state that is key to Republican hopes of wresting Senate control from Democrats, Fox News projected on Tuesday.

Gardner, 40, the son of a tractor salesman, campaigned as a moderate conservative and mocked his rival as an ineffectual “nice guy” with influential family ties.

Udall was elected to the Senate in 2008. His father sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1976, and a cousin is the Democratic senator from New Mexico.