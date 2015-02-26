Conservative U.S. activists look warily at a 'squishy' Jeb Bush

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush speaks at The Chicago Council on Global Affairs in Chicago, Illinois, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (Reuters) - Jeb Bush may have wealthy Republican donors backing him, but the former Florida governor will have to woo conservative activists wary of his moderate positions to win his party’s 2016 nomination for president.

As a gathering of grassroots conservatives got under way on Thursday, Republican activists were enthusiastic about potential contenders like Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson.

What about Bush?

“Nope. Too squishy,” said Mike Potaski, 66, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, said at the meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference, the annual speechathon and political rite taking place in Maryland near Washington, D.C.

“Way, way too squishy on immigration,” said Paul Schmutzler, 56, of Arlington, Va.

Bush, 62, has won early support among donors and party insiders looking for a candidate who can attract centrist voters who decide U.S. presidential elections. He may be a tougher sell for the conservative foot soldiers who provide much of the party’s grassroots energy.

CPAC attendees said they were reluctant to back a prospective candidate they alternately described as too moderate, too bland and too vulnerable to Democratic attacks.

“There’s nothing really special about him but his name,” said University of Alabama student Daniel Ashford, 20.

CPAC serves as an important networking event for conservatives and a testing ground for rising Republicans.

It’s also a “boot camp to take on the liberals,” in the words of Tennessee Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn.

This year, it takes on added significance as the campaign for the November 2016 election takes off. At least 14 possible candidates are due to address the crowd, and an informal presidential straw poll on Saturday will provide bragging rights to the winner.

AN EARLY FRONTRUNNER

For Bush, CPAC could be an important stop for the man who is widely viewed by party insiders as the early frontrunner in the Republican nomination contest. Like other prospective candidates, Bush has yet to formally throw his hat in the ring, but he has been raising money from wealthy donors and delivering formal speeches on the economy and foreign policy.

Bush’s question-and-answer session at CPAC with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on Friday will offer conservatives a closer look. He has his work cut out for him.

Bush’s father and brother have served as president, ensuring a ready-made network of donors and policy experts who could help him among voters worried the Obama administration has not confronted foreign foes aggressively enough.

“What we need is a real tiger,” said Cat Ping, 57, who is running for Congress in Indiana’s 7th District. “Jeb Bush might be a good candidate because he comes from that family background of kicking butt and taking names,” she said.

Still, the last name cuts both ways - especially among those who recall President George H.W. Bush’s abandoning of his “no new taxes” pledge and increases in domestic spending under President George W. Bush.

Jeb Bush is viewed as more conservative than his father and brother, and he can point to a record of cutting taxes and expanding charter schools during his tenure as Florida governor from 1999 to 2007.

For many conservatives, that is less significant than his support for comprehensive immigration reform and the Common Core educational standards, positions that are widely unpopular on the right.