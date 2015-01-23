FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Democrats set 2016 nominating convention for week of July 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic Party will meet the week of July 25 next year to nominate its 2016 presidential contender, gathering one week after Republicans convene to pick their White House candidate.

Democratic Party officials said on Friday they were still in final negotiations with three cities - New York, Philadelphia and Columbus, Ohio - to host the nominating convention.

“We are still in discussions with three excellent cities and are looking forward to a diverse and inclusive convention that displays our party’s values,” Democratic National Committee head Debbie Wasserman Schultz said in announcing the dates.

Republicans will hold their 2016 convention from July 18 to 21 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Both parties will gather for their conventions a month earlier next year than the late summer time slots they used in 2012 in order to give their presidential nominees more time to raise money and campaign for the general election.

Writing by John Whitesides; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
