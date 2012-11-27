FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former presidential nominee Dole in hospital: media reports
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#People News
November 27, 2012 / 11:59 PM / 5 years ago

Former presidential nominee Dole in hospital: media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole has been admitted to Washington’s Walter Reed Army medical center for what an aide called a “routine procedure,” media reports said on Tuesday.

Dole, 89, “self-checked into the hospital for a routine procedure and will be discharged tomorrow,” an aide told NBC News. “He’s doing very well.”

According to Politico, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said on the Senate floor on Tuesday that Dole was hospitalized “because he is infirm. He is sick.”

Reid’s comments came during debate on the U.N. Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Dole, who was severely wounded during World War Two, had sent a letter to the Senate urging passage.

Dole, a former Senate majority leader from Kansas, lost the 1996 presidential election to Democratic incumbent Bill Clinton. Dole served as a senator from 1969 to 1996.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.