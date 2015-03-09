FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democratic Representative Donna Edwards to seek Maryland U.S. Senate seat: Washington Post
#Politics
March 9, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 3 years ago

Democratic Representative Donna Edwards to seek Maryland U.S. Senate seat: Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Representative Donna Edwards is expected to announce on Tuesday she will seek Maryland’s U.S. Senate seat held by retiring Democrat Barbara Mikulski, the Washington Post reported, citing two Democrats familiar with her plans.

Fellow Democratic Representative Chris Van Hollen said last week he was running to succeed Mikulski in next year’s election. On Friday, he won the endorsement of U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid.

Edwards, 56, the first black woman to serve in Congress from Maryland, said last week she was “seriously considering” a run for the seat.

Other Democratic members of Maryland’s House of Representatives delegation, including Dutch Ruppersberger and John Delaney, have said they are considering runs.

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
