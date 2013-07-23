Daughter of retired Senator Sam Nunn seeks his Georgia seat

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The daughter of former Senator Sam Nunn of Georgia has announced her candidacy as a Democrat in 2014 for her father’s former seat.

Michelle Nunn, 47, is the chief executive officer of Points of Light, a nonprofit group that helps link volunteers with organizations that can use their services. It was formed in 1990 after a call by then President George H. W. Bush’s for more community service.

She has name recognition thanks to her famous father, a Democrat who served 24 years in the U.S. Senate and once chaired the Armed Services Committee.

Merle Black, a professor of political science at Emory University, said Nunn faced an uphill battle in a state that is solidly Republican.

The winner of the Senate seat, from a field already crowded with Republican candidates, will replace retiring Republican Senator Saxby Chambliss who steps down next year.

Nunn has never run for public office. Her father’s last contest for the Senate was 1990 and he retired in 1996.

“A lot of his supporters are not around anymore,” Black said.

Nunn has taken a leave of absence from her job at Points of Light to run for the Senate, the nonprofit said Tuesday on its website.

Republicans need to hold all of their seats up for election in 2014, including the Georgia seat, and gain six seats from Democrats in the midterm elections to have a majority in the U.S. Senate.

