U.S. Republican Hensarling 'humbled' by leadership mentions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling said on Wednesday he was “humbled” that people had approached him about possibly taking on a new leadership role in the U.S. House of Representatives and was considering his next steps.
Republicans are scrambling to determine who will lead the party after Majority Leader Eric Cantor lost his primary to a little-known challenger on Tuesday. Hensarling, a Texas lawmaker who leads the powerful Financial Services Committee, has since been mentioned as a potential new member of House leadership.
