U.S. Republican Hensarling 'humbled' by leadership mentions

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Representative Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) speaks during the testimony of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray (not pictured) in Washington September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling said on Wednesday he was “humbled” that people had approached him about possibly taking on a new leadership role in the U.S. House of Representatives and was considering his next steps.

Republicans are scrambling to determine who will lead the party after Majority Leader Eric Cantor lost his primary to a little-known challenger on Tuesday. Hensarling, a Texas lawmaker who leads the powerful Financial Services Committee, has since been mentioned as a potential new member of House leadership.