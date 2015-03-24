FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2015 / 4:09 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senator Coats, Indiana Republican, says won't seek re-election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Senator Dan Coats, an Indiana Republican, said in a statement on Tuesday that he would not seek re-election to his seat in 2016, saying it was time to hand off the “demanding job.”

Coats previously served in the U.S. Congress from 1981-1999, when he left the Senate without seeking re-election. He was U.S. ambassador to Germany and worked for a law firm, then returned to the Senate in 2011, according to a biography on his website.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan HEavey

