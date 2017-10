U.S. Congressman and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) takes part in a panel discussion titled "The Awesome Responsibility of Leadership" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-led House of Representatives will investigate the Internal Revenue Service’s targeting of conservative groups during last year’s election campaign, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said on Friday.

“The IRS cannot target or intimidate any individual or organization based on their political beliefs. The House will investigate this matter,” Cantor said.