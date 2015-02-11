Jeb Bush accepts resignation of chief technology officer

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush addresses the Detroit Economic Club about his "Reform Conservative Agenda" in Detroit, Michigan, February 4, 2015 REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Jeb Bush’s campaign-in-waiting accepted the resignation on Tuesday of a recently hired chief technology officer after a series of insensitive comments were attributed to him.

A Bush spokeswoman, Kristy Campbell, said Bush’s Right to Rise organization accepted the resignation of Ethan Czahor. Bush, brother of former President George W. Bush, is exploring a run for president in 2016 and is one of the frontrunners for the Republican nomination.

“While Ethan has apologized for regrettable and insensitive comments, they do not reflect the views of Governor Bush or his organization and it is appropriate for him to step aside. We wish him the best,” Campbell said in a statement.

Czahor, co-founder of Hipster.com, had deleted a variety of tweets on Monday, several of which had referred to women in a disparaging way, according to news reports.

On Tuesday, a liberal opposition research organization, American Bridge, emailed to reporters a link to a story published by Huffington Post, which reported Czahor was found to have made insensitive comments about slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King.