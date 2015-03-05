FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-local TV anchor Kathleen Matthews plans House run: Politico
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 5, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-local TV anchor Kathleen Matthews plans House run: Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kathleen Matthews, a former longtime television anchor in the Washington area turned Marriott International executive, plans to run for the congressional seat held by Representative Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, according to Politico.

Van Hollen announced on Wednesday that he would leave his spot in the U.S. House of Representatives and run in 2016 for the Senate seat of his fellow Maryland Democrat Barbara Mikulski, who is retiring.

Matthews is Marriott’s chief global communications officer. She was an anchor for a local ABC affiliate for 25 years, winning nine local Emmy awards, and is married to MSNBC host Chris Matthews, according to a biography on the hotel chain’s website.

She would run as a Democrat and has spoken to activists and political consultants, Politico reported on Thursday.

Matthews did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Marriott also did not immediately respond.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.