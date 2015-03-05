Ex-local TV anchor Kathleen Matthews plans House run: Politico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kathleen Matthews, a former longtime television anchor in the Washington area turned Marriott International executive, plans to run for the congressional seat held by Representative Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, according to Politico.

Van Hollen announced on Wednesday that he would leave his spot in the U.S. House of Representatives and run in 2016 for the Senate seat of his fellow Maryland Democrat Barbara Mikulski, who is retiring.

Matthews is Marriott’s chief global communications officer. She was an anchor for a local ABC affiliate for 25 years, winning nine local Emmy awards, and is married to MSNBC host Chris Matthews, according to a biography on the hotel chain’s website.

She would run as a Democrat and has spoken to activists and political consultants, Politico reported on Thursday.

Matthews did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Marriott also did not immediately respond.