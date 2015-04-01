FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate foreign relations chairman expects continued Menendez role
#Politics
April 1, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Senate foreign relations chairman expects continued Menendez role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Wednesday he expected that Senator Bob Menendez would continue to play a constructive role on the committee despite being indicted.

Menendez is the top Democrat, or ranking member, on the panel.

“While I have no knowledge of the judicial matters at hand, I appreciate his bipartisan work on foreign relations issues and expect he will continue to play a constructive role,” Corker said in a statement issued after Menendez was indicted in a corruption case earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler

