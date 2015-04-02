Menendez steps aside as top Democrat on U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Robert Menendez said on Wednesday he will temporarily step aside as ranking member, or top Democrat, on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in the wake of his indictment on corruption charges.

“I believe it is in the best interests of the committee, my colleagues, and the Senate, which is why I have chosen to do so,” he said in a letter to Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid.

Aides said that Maryland Senator Benjamin Cardin, one of the most senior Democrats on the influential panel, would step in as ranking member.

Although Menendez is not leaving the committee, his move removed one of the Senate’s most hawkish Democrats from an influential position in the realm of foreign affairs, at least for now. He said in the letter he would become ranking member again upon the “successful resolution” of the allegations against him.

The New Jersey lawmaker has co-authored legislation that would tighten sanctions to increase pressure on Iran during talks on curbing its nuclear program, and another measure that would force President Barack Obama to submit any nuclear deal with Tehran for congressional approval.

Obama has threatened to veto both measures, saying they threaten the talks.

Menendez, the son of immigrants from Cuba, also opposes Obama’s moves toward normalizing relations with Havana, saying the island nation’s communist government must come further on human rights.