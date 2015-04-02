FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator Menendez says he will be vindicated in corruption case
April 2, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Senator Menendez says he will be vindicated in corruption case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Robert Menendez said on Wednesday he was outraged at the U.S. Justice Department’s move to indict him on corruption charges and vowed “he will be vindicated.”

“I am outraged that prosecutors at the Justice Department were tricked into starting this investigation three years ago with false allegations by those who have a political motive to silence me. But I will not be silenced,” Menendez told a crowd of journalists and cheering supporters at a televised appearance in Newark, New Jersey.

Saying he had always acted in accordance with the law, Menendez said: “At the end of the day, I will be vindicated and they will be exposed.”

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler

