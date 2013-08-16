FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michigan Republican David Camp says will not run for Senate
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 16, 2013 / 6:34 PM / in 4 years

Michigan Republican David Camp says will not run for Senate

Joseph Lichterman

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. Representative David Camp said on Friday he would not run for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2014 despite pleas from fellow Republicans that he would be the strongest candidate for the party.

Camp, chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee of the U.S. House, said he would focus instead on creating a “more effective and efficient” U.S. tax code in Congress.

“After much thought and careful consideration, I have decided not to run for the United States Senate,” Camp said in a statement.

His decision leaves Republicans without a leading candidate for the Michigan seat being vacated by longtime U.S. Senator Carl Levin, a retiring Democrat.

Michigan, which voted for President Barack Obama in last year’s general election, has a Republican governor and Republicans have a majority in the state Senate and House of Representatives.

Republicans need to add six seats to their total in the U.S. Senate in 2014 to gain the majority in the upper chamber and control the legislative agenda.

Democrats appear to be focusing on U.S. Representative Gary Peters as their candidate in Michigan. In Congress, Peters represents a district that includes some Detroit suburbs.

Reporting By Joseph Lichterman; Writing by Greg McCune

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.