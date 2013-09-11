Missouri will not reduce taxes after override of governor's veto fails

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (Reuters) - Missouri will not reduce income and business taxes after a Republican effort to override Democratic Governor Jay Nixon’s veto of tax cuts failed to garner the two-thirds majority in the state House of Representatives.

Nixon had vetoed the cuts, and barnstormed the state in opposition, saying revenue would decline so much that social programs and education spending would be gutted.

The effort to override the governor’s veto in the Republican-dominated state House received 94 votes, falling short of the 109 needed to reach a two-thirds majority.