FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Hampshire Senate race tied between Brown, Shaheen: poll
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 15, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

New Hampshire Senate race tied between Brown, Shaheen: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Scott Brown speaks to supporters after winning the Republican primary election in Concord, New Hampshire September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - Former Massachusetts U.S. Senator Scott Brown has pulled even with incumbent New Hampshire Democratic U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen in his bid to unseat her this fall, according to the first poll of likely voters since Brown won a three-way Republican primary.

Some 48 percent of likely voters plan to vote for Shaheen with an equal percentage planning to go for Brown, according to a CNN/Opinion Research poll of 735 likely voters released on Monday.

Some 81 percent of likely voters said they had made up their minds on who they would vote for on Nov. 4, with 17 percent saying they could yet change the candidate they support, according to the poll.

Brown, who served as a senator from Massachusetts from 2010 to 2013 before switching his residence to New Hampshire, won the Republican primary handily over former state Senator Jim Rubens and former U.S. Senator Bob Smith earlier this month.

His campaign has drawn the support of national Republicans with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul traveling to the state on Friday to endorse him.

The poll also found Paul leading the field of potential 2016 Republican presidential candidates in New Hampshire, which holds the nation’s first nominating primary. Some 15 percent of respondents who plan to vote in the primary said they would support him, giving Paul a five-point lead on the nearest challengers, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and Wisconsin Representative Paul Ryan.

Democratic voters had a much clearer favorite with 60 percent backing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, more than five times the support of her nearest rival, Massachusetts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The poll was taken Sept. 8-11, a period that included the Sept. 9 primary. The poll had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.