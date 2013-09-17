FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYC Council Speaker Quinn to endorse liberal de Blasio for mayor: source
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 17, 2013 / 1:42 PM / 4 years ago

NYC Council Speaker Quinn to endorse liberal de Blasio for mayor: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Bill de Blasio speaks after Bill Thompson's concession in front of City Hall in New York, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn on Tuesday plans to endorse Bill de Blasio, her former rival for the Democratic mayoral nomination, according to a person familiar with her plans.

The source said Quinn planned to make her endorsement on the steps of New York City Hall at midday, a week after de Blasio was the leading vote-getter in the party primary.

The de Blasio campaign on Tuesday morning issued a statement saying the endorsement was scheduled. Quinn campaign officials declined to comment ahead of the announcement.

The move comes a day after former City Comptroller Bill Thompson, who placed a distant second to liberal de Blasio in last week’s primary, bowed out of the race, eliminating the need for what may have been a bruising runoff election.

De Blasio, the city’s public advocate, will face Republican Joe Lhota in the November election to succeed Michael Bloomberg, who has run the city for 12 years.

Lhota had been a top lieutenant of Bloomberg’s predecessor, Republican Rudolph Giuliani.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.