FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama, Clinton meet for hour-long chat at White House
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 23, 2015 / 10:34 PM / 2 years ago

Obama, Clinton meet for hour-long chat at White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama met with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the presumed front-runner for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, for about an hour on Monday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

“President Obama and Secretary Clinton enjoy catching up in person when their schedules permit,” Earnest said in an emailed statement.

“This afternoon they met privately for about an hour at the White House and discussed a range of topics.”

He gave no further details on what they discussed. Clinton has been under fire for using a private email account for business purposes during her time as the top U.S. diplomat.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.