Obama, Clinton meet for hour-long chat at White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama met with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the presumed front-runner for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, for about an hour on Monday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

“President Obama and Secretary Clinton enjoy catching up in person when their schedules permit,” Earnest said in an emailed statement.

“This afternoon they met privately for about an hour at the White House and discussed a range of topics.”

He gave no further details on what they discussed. Clinton has been under fire for using a private email account for business purposes during her time as the top U.S. diplomat.