Obama, Hillary Clinton meet at White House but details are few
December 3, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

Obama, Hillary Clinton meet at White House but details are few

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama met Hillary Clinton, his former secretary of state, on Wednesday but the White House declined to say whether they discussed her possible presidential candidacy in 2016.

A White House official said they informally discussed many issues during a private hour-long meeting in the Oval Office.

Clinton, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination against Obama in 2008, said in September she would probably decide whether to try again after the first of the year.

Obama said in an ABC News interview last month he expects Clinton to stake out some positions that differ from his if she seeks the nomination. Obama cannot run again under U.S. law.

“She’s not going to agree with me on everything,” Obama told ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos.” “One of the benefits of running for president is you can stake out your own positions, and have a clean slate, a fresh start.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Howard Goller

