Obama votes early in Chicago, encourages others to follow

U.S. President Barack Obama takes part in early voting at a polling station in Chicago, Illinois October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Hoping to encourage turnout among Democrats, U.S. President Barack Obama took advantage of early voting opportunities in his hometown of Chicago on Monday and cast his electronic ballot at a polling place near his home.

“I love voting,” Obama said. “Everybody in Illinois, early vote. It’s a wonderful opportunity.”

A polling worker said she had to verify his name when the president walked up to her table.

“Barack Obama,” she said. “That’s me,” he replied.

Obama declined to say whom he was voting for, but he appeared on Sunday night at a rally for Democratic Governor Pat Quinn.

Later he brought doughnuts and pastries to a campaign field office for Quinn, who is ahead of Republican opponent Bruce Rauner by 1.8 points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls.