Obama says Clinton likely to have different positions from him in 2016 race

HENDERSON, Nev. (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that he expects Democrat Hillary Clinton to stake out positions that may be different from his if she runs for president in 2016.Clinton, who lost to Obama in the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination race and served as his secretary of state in his first term, is considering a run in 2016 and is expected to make up her mind in the early months of 2015.

“She’s not going to agree with me on everything,” Obama told ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos.” “One of the benefits of running for president is you can stake out your own positions, and have a clean slate, a fresh start.”

After Obama announced his go-it-alone immigration overhaul on Thursday, Clinton issued a statement supporting Obama’s plan but urging Congress to “finish the job” by passing comprehensive immigration legislation.

Obama, whose 40 percent job approval rating was a drag on Democrats in Nov. 4 midterms elections, said he doubted he will be asked to campaign much for the eventual Democratic nominee in 2016. He acknowledged having some “dings” like an old car.“I think the American people, you know, they’re gonna want, you know, that new car smell. They want to drive something off the lot that doesn’t have as much mileage as me,” he said.

“If they want me to do some selective things, I’ll be happy to do ‘em, but I suspect that folks will be ready to see me go off to the next thing,” he said.

The interview was taped on Friday. Obama spent the weekend in the Las Vegas area and was returning to Washington on Sunday.