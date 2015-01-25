FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palin to 2016 Republicans: don't count me out
January 25, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Palin to 2016 Republicans: don't count me out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin speaks at the Freedom Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An already crowded field of potential candidates for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination needs to make room for one more: Sarah Palin.

The former Alaska governor, in Iowa for a gathering of conservative Republicans, told The Washington Post on Friday, “You can absolutely say that I am seriously interested.”

Palin, her party’s vice presidential nominee in 2008 alongside presidential nominee John McCain, made similar comments to ABC last week. She was among other potential Republican candidates in Des Moines to address a conservative gathering hosted by Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), an immigration hard-liner.

Palin considered a candidacy in 2012 but decided not to run.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese

