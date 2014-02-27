FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Typo trips up Texas lawmaker as Tweet suggests gay-marriage turnaround
February 27, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 4 years ago

Typo trips up Texas lawmaker as Tweet suggests gay-marriage turnaround

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Texas state Republican Senator Dan Patrick (R) speaks as state Democratic Senator John Whitmire (L, in foreground) listens during a meeting of the state Senate to consider legislation restricting abortion rights in Austin, Texas July 12, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Stone

DALLAS (Reuters) - A staunchly conservative Republican Texas lawmaker and foe of same-sex marriage found himself the target of jokes after a Tweet was mistakenly sent in his name that read “Marriage=One Man & One Man.”

The office of State Senator Dan Patrick quickly deleted the Tweet, sent a new one that read “Marriage is between one man and one woman. Period,” and jokingly said the lawmaker was looking for a new director of social media.

But the damage has been done and a fresh Twitter hashtag “#PatrickTwitterTypos” spawned, with users of the service inserting errors into well-worn political clichés.

Some included “Texans deserve lower taxis” and “I‘m pro-life jacket and I boat.”

Patrick sent his initial Tweet shortly after a federal court judge on Wednesday ruled that the Texas ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Scott Malone and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
