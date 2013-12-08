Rand Paul says 'seriously thinking about' 2016 White House run

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks to reporters during the 14th day of the partial government shut down in Washington on October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday he is giving serious thought to a run for the presidency in 2016 but might decide against it because of the burden a campaign would cause for his family.

”Well, you know, the thought has crossed my mind,“ the Kentucky senator said on ”Fox News Sunday.“ ”And I am seriously thinking about it.

“But I‘m also very serious about the family considerations.”

Paul, a favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement, said politics had become “uncivil” and that sometimes “you have a good week” and other times “the haters and the hacks go after you.”

Paul indicated on Friday that his wife disliked the idea of a presidential run, ABC News reported.

When asked after a speech in Detroit whether he would run, Paul replied, “Where’s my cellphone? Can I call my wife?”

“There’s two votes in my family. My wife has both of them, and both of them are ‘no’ votes right now,” Paul said, according to ABC.