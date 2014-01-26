FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
War on women? U.S. Republican Rand Paul says women are winning
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 26, 2014 / 7:39 PM / 4 years ago

War on women? U.S. Republican Rand Paul says women are winning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Rep. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks outside the White House after President Barack Obama announced the first five "Promise Zones," as a way to create jobs, in Washington January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul on Sunday offered an way out of criticism that the Republican Party is waging a war on women: the women are ahead.

“You know, the whole thing of the war on women. I sort of laughingly say, ‘yes, there might have been, but the women are winning it,'” Paul, a possible contender for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Paul was asked to comment on remarks that former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee made to the Republican National Committee last week, in which he urged Republicans to argue that women are not “weaklings” who rely on government for help, including contraceptives to “control their libido.”

Rand called Democratic criticism that Republicans are waging a “war on women” a charade that does not lead to good policy.

“I’ve seen the women in my family and how well they’re doing,” Rand said, citing women in medical and law schools. “I think women are doing very well and I‘m proud of how well we’ve come and how far we’ve come, and I think that some of the victimology and all this other stuff is trumped up.”

Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.