Hundreds of demonstrators arrested at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Approximately 300 people were arrested on Monday outside the U.S. Capitol as demonstrators entered their second week of protests on issues ranging from the financing of political campaigns to easing college students’ debt load.

The U.S. Capitol Police said that with Monday’s action, around 1,240 have been arrested by the department since April 11.

As the demonstrators were being arrested and processed, a large demonstration was underway nearby at the U.S. Supreme Court, where an immigration-related case was being argued.