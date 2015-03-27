Senate's number 2 Democrat Durbin won't seek to succeed Reid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the no. 2 Democrat in the chamber, will not seek to succeed retiring Democratic Leader Harry Reid and supports Senator Chuck Schumer for the leadership post in 2016, a Durbin spokesman said on Friday.

Durbin intends to run again for the position of Senate Democratic whip in 2016, his spokesman said. He said Durbin told Schumer late on Thursday night that he would not be running for Democratic leader after Reid retires in 2016. Reid announced his planned retirement from the Senate on Friday.