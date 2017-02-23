WASHINGTON U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday criticized as "overreach" former President Barack Obama's guidelines to public schools to let transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, one day after President Donald Trump revoked the guidance.

"This issue was a very huge example of the Obama administration's overreach - to suggest a one-size-fits-all federal government approach, top-down approach, to issues that are best dealt with and solved at a personal level and a local level," DeVos said at a gathering of conservatives outside Washington.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler)