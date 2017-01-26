FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. State Dept cites standard practice in resignations
#Politics
January 26, 2017 / 6:15 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. State Dept cites standard practice in resignations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that the outgoing administration in coordination with the incoming one had requested "all politically appointed officers submit letters of resignation" as is standard practice.

"Of the officers whose resignations were accepted, some will continue in the Foreign Service in other positions and others will retire by choice or because they have exceeded the time limits of their grade in service," a statement by acting State Department spokesman, Mark Toner, said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

