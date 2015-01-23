Romney senior advisers meet in Boston to discuss 2016: source

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney arrives with his wife Ann to speak at the Republican National Committee Winter Meeting in San Diego, California January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

DES MOINES (Reuters) - Republican Mitt Romney’s senior advisers met in Boston on Friday as the 2012 Republican presidential nominee considers mounting a third run for the White House in 2016, said a person familiar with the event.

The session took place a day after Romney met in Utah with former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who is considering a presidential run of his own and is competing with Romney for donors and support from the Republican establishment.

After that Utah meeting, there was no sign from either camp that Romney or Bush would be backing down from consideration of a 2016 run.

A source familiar with the Boston meeting of Romney’s loyal aides, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said they were discussing how to move forward with a campaign, should Romney decide to run.

The meeting came as a variety of potential Republican candidates were gathering in Des Moines to speak on Saturday at the Iowa Freedom Summit, organized by conservative Iowa Republican Representative Steve King.