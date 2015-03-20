FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. law enforcement investigating Rep. Aaron Schock's campaign funds: CNN
March 20, 2015 / 2:04 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. law enforcement investigating Rep. Aaron Schock's campaign funds: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The office of Representative Aaron Schock (R-IL) is seen on Capitol Hill, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with federal prosecutors in Illinois, is investigating U.S. Representative Aaron Schock’s accounting for campaign expenses and has sent out subpoenas related to donations to his political campaign, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Schock will leave office at the end of the month. The Illinois Republican announced on Tuesday he would step down following questions about misspending and inappropriate expense reimbursements.

CNN said the FBI is delivering subpoenas seeking testimony before a grand jury and the investigation is still in an early stage. The investigation into whether Schock broke the law could ultimately lead to criminal charges.

Schock, a 33-year-old who has gained national attention for his Capitol Hill office lavishly decorated in the style of the television series “Downton Abbey,” was elected in 2008. Illinois will hold a special election to fill his vacant seat.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Eric Beech

