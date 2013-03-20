FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanford advances in South Carolina primary for House seat: TV
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 20, 2013 / 1:36 AM / in 5 years

Sanford advances in South Carolina primary for House seat: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford pauses as he addresses the media at a news conference at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Drake

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (Reuters) - Former Governor Mark Sanford advanced to a Republican Party runoff in a special primary election to fill one of South Carolina’s seats in the House of Representatives, WCBD television projected on Tuesday.

None of the 16 Republican candidates on the ballot appeared to receive a majority, which would force a runoff on April 2.

Official results showed Sanford with 37 percent of the vote, with about 53,000 votes counted. Candidates Curtis Bostic and Larry Grooms had about 13 percent each.

The Republican winner will face Democratic nominee Elizabeth Colbert Busch in the general election on May 7.

Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.