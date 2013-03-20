Sanford advances in South Carolina primary for House seat: TV

South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford pauses as he addresses the media at a news conference at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Drake

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (Reuters) - Former Governor Mark Sanford advanced to a Republican Party runoff in a special primary election to fill one of South Carolina’s seats in the House of Representatives, WCBD television projected on Tuesday.

None of the 16 Republican candidates on the ballot appeared to receive a majority, which would force a runoff on April 2.

Official results showed Sanford with 37 percent of the vote, with about 53,000 votes counted. Candidates Curtis Bostic and Larry Grooms had about 13 percent each.

The Republican winner will face Democratic nominee Elizabeth Colbert Busch in the general election on May 7.