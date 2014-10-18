FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outgoing Tennessee lawmaker ribs newly laid-off reporter
October 18, 2014 / 1:32 AM / 3 years ago

Outgoing Tennessee lawmaker ribs newly laid-off reporter

Les Neuhaus

2 Min Read

KNOXVILLE Tenn. (Reuters) - An outgoing Tennessee lawmaker representing a Knoxville district admitted on Friday to sending a ridiculing message on social media to a newly laid-off political reporter.

State Senator Stacey Campfield, a Republican, confirmed that he sent a public Facebook message on Thursday that said, “so, Do YOU have any comments now?” to Cari Wade Gervin, a former government reporter for Knoxville’s Metro Pulse.

Gervin, along with the entire staff of the 23-year-old alternative weekly newspaper, was laid off this week by the Knoxville News Sentinel, owned by E.W. Scripps Co.

Campfield and Gervin had a rivalry dating back years, with Gervin’s paper often reporting on Campfield, who once equated Obamacare to the Nazis and for sponsoring anti-gay legislation.

“It’s just sad because he’s attacking me at this awful time. He’s just doing it because he wants attention before he leaves office,” said a tearful Gervin, 37, who has worked at the paper for four years.

Campfield, who recently lost a contentious primary race for his seat in Knoxville, served as a lightning rod for controversy during his roughly 10 years of public service as both a representative and a senator in the Tennessee legislature.

Campfield said on Friday that Gervin had lied about him in the past.

“Do I care about someone who lost their job lying about me? No,” he told Reuters.

Reporting by Les Neuhaus in Knoxville; Editing by Brendan O'Brien and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
